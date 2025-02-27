Barcelona aiming to announce two contract extensions next month

Barcelona have recently sealed a series of new contracts for the spine of their team, after leasing out the licence to their VIP seats at the renovated Camp Nou for 30 years to the tune of €100m. However they are not done there.

The Blaugrana are also set for a second financial boost, as a deal to take Vitor Roque to Palmeiras is expected to be completed before the weekend. That will reportedly bring in €25m plus a potential €5m in variables, while Barcelona will retain 20% of his rights. It will also allow them to fund two more contract renewals.

Barça's goalkeeping situation for 2025-26 is still uncertain. Ter Stegen, recovering from a knee injury, is expected back by May, but his long-term fitness remains a question. Szczęsny, who overtook Iñaki Peña as the starter, could stay if Flick approves his renewal, avoiding the… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 27, 2025

Despite the income from the VIP seats, it appears Barcelona have run out of space in their salary limit to commit to any more deals. According to Sport, extensions for Inigo Martinez (until 2026) and Robert Lewandowski (until 2027) have already been agreed, and are just waiting to be rubber-stamped by Barcelona. Once the sale of Roque goes through, Barcelona intend to announce fresh deals for both Martinez and Lewandowski, now with the salary limit space to register their new deals.

The pair were both due contract extensions anyway, due to a clause that would automatically extend their deals based on a number of appearances, but the club managed to strike a deal with the veteran duo. Meanwhile Inaki Pena and Andreas Christensen, whose deals both expire in 2026, have not been approached over new contracts, and are expected to leave this summer.

The next major issues for Sporting Director Deco to resolve are the future of Frenkie de Jong, and a new deal for starlet Lamine Yamal. The latter will likely be a costly endeavour, while Barcelona may choose to sacrifice de Jong due to the financial implications, but the Dutchman reportedly is keen to remain at the club.