Atletico Madrid yet to clarify future with clutch forward

Atletico Madrid have been the best team in Europe’s top five leagues when it comes to late goals and dramatic wins. Alexander Sorloth has been a major part of that, but the original ‘supersub’ is Angel Correa.

The Argentina international has been at the club for a decade, and while he has never managed to hold down a regular starting role, few players have made as many crucial contributions as Correa in that time. This season alone, he has three goals in stoppage time.

However his future at this point is not clear. Correa’s contract expires in 2026, and with less than 18 months on the deal, Relevo say there have been no contacts between his agents and Atletico Madrid over a new contract. In the coming months, Correa will have a ‘decision to make’ is the line from his camp, but currently he has no intention to leave Atletico.

That said, his role in the coming months will be important in making that decision, with Sorloth now providing more competition up front off the bench. Correa is also attracting interest from the Mexican league, where Sergio Canales and Sergio Ramos have recently found a home.

It is not the first time that Correa has been linked with a move. In the past he has seemingly come close to joining AC Milan at one point, while Besiktas have also been heavily linked with a move for him at one point.

This season Correa has seven goals and five assists in 35 appearances, and is averaging a goal contribution every 95 minutes. Those figures illustrate his importance to Diego Simeone, but with Correa turning 30 next week, the length and value of the contract will no doubt come into play too. Atletico would no doubt rather have Correa amongst their ranks, but at what price and for how long is a different matter.