WATCH: Endrick Felipe fires Real Madrid into early lead against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid are hoping to add the Copa del Rey to the two trophies they’ve already won this season, and their hopes of reaching the final have been boosted after they have taken the lead in the first leg of their semi-final clash against Real Sociedad.

The hosts made a flying start in the opening minutes, and having weathered that, Real Madrid have now broken the deadlock courtesy of Endrick Felipe, who is making a rare start.

What a ball by Jude Bellingham 🔥 Endrick with a nice touch and finish to make it 1-0 after a great pass by the midfielder 👏 pic.twitter.com/fERGIl9fPb — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 26, 2025

This is just insane work from both Bellingham and Endrickpic.twitter.com/WaBCBinVeT — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 26, 2025

ENDRICK OPENS THE SCORING FOR REAL MADRID IN THE COPA DEL REY SEMIFINAL! WHAT AN ASSIST BY JUDE BELLINGHAM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rOqnBJIwIn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 26, 2025

It is a fabulous pass from Jude Bellingham to Endrick, who manages to bring the ball under control using his hip before firing beyond Alex Remiro in the La Real goal.

Real Madrid are hoping to secure a victory in Vinicius Junior’s first match as captain, and so far, they are on course to take a first leg lead back to the Santiago Bernabeu, with the return leg taking place in five weeks’ time in the Spanish capital.