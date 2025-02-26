Valencia snubbed €5m striker offer during winter transfer window

It’s no secret that Valencia have serious financial problems, and this has often meant that they have had to sell their best players. It is a trend that look like it will continue this summer with Cristhian Mosquera, and it turns out that Los Che could also have lost another key performer during the winter transfer window.

It has been a tough season for Valencia, who currently occupy the final place in the La Liga relegation zone – although they are only behind Las Palmas on goal difference, while Leganes are a further point ahead. Realistically, they could not afford to lose any key players in January as it would have affected their ability to avoid the drop to Segunda, so it was fortunate that no one left aside from German Valera, who was out of favour anyway.

However, Hugo Duro could have been on his way, as it has been reported by Hector Gomez (via ED), that Como, who are managed by former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, tried to sign the striker.

€5m was the offer that Valencia received from Como, and it was swiftly turned down – not only because the figure was significantly lower than Los Che’s asking price, but also because the club were in no mood to sell their star striker, who has scored seven goals in La Liga so far this season.

In the end, it was only one offer that Como submitted for Duro, as they moved on to Celta’s Greek striker Tasos Douvikas, who would end up moving to the Serie A side during the final days of the winter transfer window.

It will be interesting to see whether Como return for Duro in the summer – or whether any other clubs do, for that matter. Valencia will hope to retain his services for as long as possible, although they will have an asking price in mind for a possible sale, which is understandable given their financial problems.