Real Madrid will be without some key players in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad, due to injury. La Real have got two of their key players back ahead of schedule for the 21:30 CEST kick-off at Anoeta.

Despite Carlo Ancelotti contradicting the news on Tuesday, on Wednesday Real Madrid confirmed a squad without Fede Valverde, Kylian Mbappe, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and Jesus Vallejo, all due to fitness issues. The positive news is that Jude Bellingham is available, as he reappears for the only game in a four-game run which he is not suspended for. Diario AS expecty him to start with Lucas Vazquez at right-back, and a surprise up front: Brahim Diaz through the middle.

#RealMadrid travel to Anoeta without Kylian Mbappe and Fede Valverde, but with Jude Bellingham. Diario AS predict his return in a strong line-up for Los Blancos. Nayef Aguerd and Luka Sucic are due to be fit for #RealSociedad in the first leg of the #CopadelRey semi-final. pic.twitter.com/mvnKyHBERU — Football España (@footballespana_) February 26, 2025

Thibaut Courtois will also make way for Andriy Lunin, but Marca believe that it will be a rare start for Endrick Felipe without Mbappe in the side. Otherwise, the two Madrid-based outlets concur on the line-up for Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil confirmed that Luka Sucic and Nayef Aguerd would be back from injury for the clash, but Jon Pacheco, Arsen Azkharyan and Alvaro Odriozola all miss out through injury. Brais Mendez is expected to start in midfield alongside Martin Zubimendi and Sucic in midfield.

There will be no place in the line-up for Sheraldo Becker, with Ander Barrenetxea and Takefusa Kubo getting the nod either side of Mikel Oyarzabal. Real Madrid are trying to end of a run of over 60 years without a Copa del Rey win in Donostia-San Sebastian, while La Real are trying to address a concerning streak of just one win in 13 outings against Los Blancos.

The last time these two met in the Copa was the occasion of that victory though, with La Real beating Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on the way to the 2020 Copa trophy.