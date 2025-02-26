Spanish Football Federation open case against Real Madrid

Real Madrid have not been happy with referees in the last few weeks, but their reaction has also caused a reaction among the rest of Spanish football. Earlier this month, they sent a strongly-worded letter to the Spanish Football Federation in which they expressed outrage with the refereeing collective, but this did not please many other clubs in La Liga.

It was after their defeat to Espanyol that Real Madrid took the decision to issue a statement. During that match, Carlos Romero controversially avoided being shown a straight red card for a strong challenge on Kylian Mbappe, and to make matters worse for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, it was the defender that would go on score the winning goal 20 minutes after that incident.

La Liga themselves were not pleased with Real Madrid for their actions, and recently, they confirmed that a complaint had been filed over the matter. Earlier this week, clarification came that the club headed up by Florentino Perez would have disciplinary proceedings opened against them, and this has now happened, as reported by MD.

It is the Disciplinary Committee that has started the case, and an investigator will be appointed to determine whether Real Madrid should be punished over their response. It is the club itself that would be punished, as La Liga requested that they be the target rather than any members of the board of directors.

There is no timeframe for this investigation, but the idea is for the investigator appointed to take approximately one month. Real Madrid believe that they have done little wrong on the matter, and they share this view on their controversial referee videos that have been aired through Real Madrid TV, which clubs have expressed outrage with over the last couple of years.