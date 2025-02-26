Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will rarely have been so content after a game in which he saw his side give up a two-goal lead against Barcelona. Yet their own comeback from two goals down in the final ten minutes of the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final left El Cholo delighted.

“There were several games in one, we started very well, 15 incredible minutes, two goals ahead… They play very well, they create many chances, they found the 2-1 that put them in the game and then there were mistakes that we have to improve, conceding from set pieces is not good for us,” he told Diario AS after the match.

“They started the second half better and the 4-2 came and the tie was moving away but this team has spirit, you could see it, we put it on the field, the substitutes got into the game well, and gave freshness to the team, and we had chances, the 4-3 and the 4-4 that generated for us to close out a game that leaves the tie open against a very tough opponent.”

Simeone was keen to emphasize the mental strength and the spirit amongst his side to comeback themselves, when at points it looked more likely that the Blaugrana would all but end the tie in the first leg.

“There is an incredible gladiatorial spirit. Barcelona has extraordinary tools but we have our own.”

“A team like Barcelona, it’s impossible that they do not score. The team had the bravery to go forward and turn the result around after the 4-2, which was not easy.”

Simeone also took the press through his emotions as the game progressed, where the adjective rollercoaster is difficult to avoid.

🚨🇳🇴 Alexander Sørloth: “Big smile on my face? I have such a good feeling playing against Barcelona. I think this is the fourth or fifth time I’ve scored against Barcelona here in Barcelona. Even when I woke up this morning, I just knew I was gonna score.” 🤣@ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/GiPtyPGEWJ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 25, 2025

“When it went 2-0, I thought: “Don’t be so happy, because this isn’t going to be easy.” When they scored the 2-2, I said: “It can happen.” When it went 3-2: “That too.” When it went 4-2: “We’re having a hard time.” And when it went 4-3: “We are close to equalising.” And when it went 4-4, I said to myself: “We’ve rounded off a night that will have left our fans very happy.”

Simeone’s side now must shift their focus back to La Liga with a tough clash against Athletic Club coming on Saturday, before two Madrid derbies in the Champions League and a La Liga date with Barcelona before the March international break. The return leg will take place at the Metropolitano on the second of April.