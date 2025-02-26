“I don’t agree” – Ronaldo Nazario refutes GOAT claims from Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier this month, Cristiano Ronaldo declared himself as the best football player in history, also known as the GOAT (greatest of all time). His comments have sparked a lot of discussions over the last few weeks, and one of his competitors has now waded in – that being his namesake Ronaldo Nazario.

During an interview with ESPN (via Relevo), Ronaldo was asked about his views on the Portuguese’s remarks. While he credited the 40-year-old with having an incredible career, he does not think that he is the best player in the history of football.

“Well, I don’t like to get into these things, but people have a lot of self-esteem… I prefer that people talk like that about my performance, about what I was… and not that I have to talk about myself.

“(Ronaldo) has a fantastic story, doesn’t he? He conquered wonderful things, he scored goals in all ways, including a change of position because he has played as a winger and as a striker. That’s not easy. He’s among the best in history, but I don’t know about the best… No, I don’t agree. I respect his opinion, but for me he is among the best. I would say among the top 10.

Ronaldo was also asked to name who he thinks is the best player of all time, and in his opinion, it is a fellow Brazilian.

“Pelé is number one, followed by Messi and Maradona tied together, then Zico, Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Van Basten, Zidane, Figo and Rivaldo.”

This debate is one that has happened for many years, and even long after the likes of Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo retire, it is likely to exist. Everyone’s opinion is different, but what matters is that these players are appreciated for the incredible talent that they have, and had during the earlier stages in their careers.