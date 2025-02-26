Robert Lewandowski equal personal goalscoring record at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski may now be 36 years of age, but he has not lost his scoring touch at Barcelona, despite question marks over his overall performances. He has even had a new lease of life under head coach Hansi Flick, whom he previously worked with to great effect at Bayern Munich.

Since arriving at Barcelona in the summer of 2022, Lewandowski has played 131 times, which speaks to his fitness levels that he has regularly been available for selection. In those matches, he has scored 92 times, with the latest coming against Atletico Madrid during Tuesday’s 4-4 draw in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

That goal also took Lewandowski to 33 goals for the season across all competitions, and as per Marca, that means that he has equalled his best tally in a campaign for Barcelona, which he achieved during his first season at the club in 2022-23.

Lewandowski played 46 games in that first season to amass 33 goals, but on this occasion, he has managed to reach that figure in 10 less appearances. It speaks to his relentless goalscoring ability that he has managed to do this despite being at the final stages of his glittering career in football.

Lewandowski certainly is not as prominent as he was during his first season at Barcelona, as was shown against Atleti as he started on the bench. However, he still managed to get himself on the scoresheet as a substitute, which shows that he can be a very valuable figure for the Catalans over the last 15 months – now that it has been confirmed that he will be staying on until at least the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Lewandowski has formed a fantastic and dynamic attacking trio at Barcelona this season, and although he has not stood out as much as the wing duo, he is still a very valuable player for Flick.