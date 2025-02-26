Real Madrid to be without injured midfielder for Champions League matches against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid picked up a valuable 1-0 victory away to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, but it was far from a perfect evening for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who are now set to be without one of their most important midfielders for the next few weeks.

Vinicius Junior was subjected to racist abuse from a supporter inside the Reale Arena, and top of this, Real Madrid are now dealing with another injury problem, having just overcome a crisis in this area in the last few weeks.

As per Diario AS, Dani Ceballos suffered a blow to his knee in the dying stages of the match in Donostia-San Sebastian. The midfielder was involved in a collision with La Real winger Takefusa Kubo, and he came off significant worse – and as such, he could play no further part, which meant that Real Madrid ended the game with only 10 players on the pitch.

According to the report, the feeling with Ceballos are very bad, as he could barely support his leg as he tried to play on after the incident with Kubo. He burst into tears as he made his way off the pitch, seemingly feeling the worse.

Further information has been revealed by Relevo in regards to Ceballos’ injury, and it is reported that it is his hamstring that has been affected. According to this report, he is set to miss 3-4 weeks of action, which is a big blow for him and Real Madrid.

Lo primero que nos llega de Ceballos: Bíceps femoral. Unas 3-4 semanas de baja. @relevo — Rodra (@Rodra10_97) February 26, 2025

Should this injury timeline be accurate, it would mean that Ceballos cannot play in either of Real Madrid’s matches against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, with the two legs taking place in the next two weeks. On top of this, he would be unavailable for three La Liga matches – against Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal.