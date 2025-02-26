Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was either putting Real Sociedad off the trail, or simply has changed his mind, but what is certain is that Los Blancos will be without three key players for their clash in the Copa del Rey. Kylian Mbappe has been left out of their semi-final first leg squad at Anoeta.

Mbappe underwent surgery to remove a tooth on Monday that had been giving him pain, and caused him to miss training on Tuesday. However Ancelotti had told the press that ‘he will travel’ to Donostia-San Sebastian when asked about the matter. He also did not discard the presence of Fede Valverde, who had been tipped to rest against Real Sociedad, having played with pain-killers last week against Manchester City.

It was always forecast that Thibaut Courtois would rest, allowing Andriy Lunin to play in goal, but both Valverde and Mbappe have been left out of their squad to face Real Sociedad. Diario AS say that after a bad night with plenty of pain, Ancelotti decided to leave out Mbappe in the end, although he will be available against Real Betis this coming weekend.

Meanwhile Valverde did train, but is nursing muscle discomfort, and Los Blancos decided that it was not worth the risk that would have existed had he played at the Reale Arena. The aim is for him to be 100% for their clash with Atletico Madrid next week in the Champions League. Meanwhile Jesus Vallejo has also dropped out of the squad. He has suffered a thigh muscle injury, and is likely to be out for a few weeks.

However his absence is described as inconsequential, given he would not have played anyway. With his contract up at the end of the season, Ancelotti has reportedly decided that he has played his last minutes for the club, having featured for just 10 minutes all season.