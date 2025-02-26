Liverpool appear to have run out of patience with Darwin Nunez, with the Uruguayan forward having missed one too many chances for them to consider keeping him as a starting option. At the age of 25, it is no surprise that the Uruguayan is set on a regular role, even if it is away from Anfield.

Nunez has started just over a quarter of Liverpool’s Premier League matches since Arne Slot’s arrival, and has just six goals and five assists to his name across 35 appearances, although it should be noted that many of those games were off the bench. Currently he is averaging a goal contribution every 155 minutes, albeit in a lethal Liverpool attack.

According to Caught Offside, Nunez will be allowed to leave by Liverpool this summer, who feel that they are better off moving on from him as a result of his inconsistent form. It is not yet clear what kind of price tag they would demand, given they spent €85m on him, and Nunez is still just 25. He also has three years remaining on his contract.

🇦🇷✨ Ángel Correa this season: 90’ +2 winner against Athletic Bilbao

90’ +5 equalizer against Real Madrid

90’ +3 winner against PSG

90’ assist for the winner against Leverkusen

84’ assist to get Atleti back in the game against Barcelona All as a super-sub. pic.twitter.com/WLNyLIJhsH — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 26, 2025

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is an admirer of Nunez reportedly, and with a chance that Antoine Griezmann leaves to fulfil his goal of playing in Major League Soccer this summer, they could be on the lookout for a forward. They have also reportedly looked at Wolves’ Fabio Silva, who has impressed on loan at Las Palmas, and Crystal Palace forward Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

It would be a major surprise if Atletico were to move for Mateta or Nunez, given they just forked out more than €30m for Alexander Sorloth, who has been in fine form this season. Even if they do look to bring in a forward to replace Griezmann, the Frenchman or the Uruguayan would seem like a duplication of resources with Sorloth, and both would likely be pricey additions.