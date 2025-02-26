Juventus become latest side to set sights on Valencia starlet

Valencia have made it part of their transfer policy in recent years to sell off at least one of their major talents every summer, with the likes of Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes and most recently Giorgi Mamardashvili becoming part of the club’s financial model in recent years. The next in line to go could be defensive talent Cristhian Mosquera.

The Spanish-Colombian centre-back burst onto the scene under Ruben Baraja, standing out for his tenacity and his physical prowess at the back in an organised defence. Since, he has been on the radar of several of Europe’s top clubs, including AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, although Los Che have struggled more this season.

According to JuveFC, the Bianconeri are the latest to take an interest in Mosquera. Juventus made a bid for Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo in January, and are believed to still be in the market for a central defender in the summer. Mosquera has reportedly reached a rough agreement on personal terms with Juventus and La Vecchia Signora believe that they could wrap up a deal with Valencia between €25m and €30m.

The 20-year-old only has a contract until 2026, and despite Valencia’s efforts to renew his deal, it looks like those talks have hit a wall. As a result, Mosquera is likely to be on the move in the summer. This tallies with previous reports about Mosquera’s future, both in terms of asking price and timing. However Juventus will have competition for his signature, with Bayern Munich, Milan and Atletico all having scouted Mosquera too.

As an aside, it is also noted that Juventus share an interest with Inter in Como’s Nico Paz. However the Argentine playmaker, enjoying a breakout season in Serie A, is also in Real Madrid’s plans for next season, who will reportedly exercise their buyback option on Paz.