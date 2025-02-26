Carlo Ancelotti sends message to Real Madrid starlet over entourage

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is not one to be swayed by the media, nor by any potential ultimatums from those surrounding players. That much has been made clear this season, with Arda Guler and Endrick Felipe still occupying the bench for most of the season, despite media criticism at their lack of opportunities so far this year.

On Monday, ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad at Anoeta, it was reported that the ‘alarm bells’ would ring a little louder if Guler did not see game time. The Turkish starlet will reportedly consider an exit this summer, albeit likely on loan, if his situation does not change in the final three months of the season. In Real Madrid’s last seven games, Guler has played just once for 76 minutes against Leganes.

Ancelotti was asked about the matter in his Tuesday press conference, and noted that Guler was in the learning stage of his Real Madrid career, as has happened with Fede Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and more, and that he was working with the 19-year-old to ensure that he can play for Real Madrid as soon as possible. However Cadena SER have noted that the end of Ancelotti’s answer, to a second question about Guler, was a clear and pointed message to his entourage.

“He spends a lot of time with other people. I don’t know if they have the same idea that I have with him. So that he improves and can play for Real Madrid soon. This is a lack of communication.”

“He needs time to join the best squad in the world. Everyone understands it and whoever doesn’t understand it, has to do so,” he had also noted earlier.

This is the second time this season that Ancelotti appears to have pretty clearly told off criticism of his selections. Earlier in the season, Fede Valverde’s wife Mina Bonino took to Twitter/X to complain that ‘only an idiot’ can’t see that his best position is as a pivote. Ancelotti, who has made a habit of using him elsewhere, had a fairly clear answer to that too.