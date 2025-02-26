Real Betis fought for an impressive 2-1 win over Getafe at the weekend, but did not escape without seemingly paying the price. Brazilian winger Antony, who has been at the heart of their improvement in form of late, was sent off late on for a challenge from behind on Juan Iglesias.

The Manchester United loanee lunged in at Iglesias with both feet, and although he did not actually making much contact with the Getafe defender, Antony was sent off for what was supposed to be dangerous play. However the red card went down as ‘tackling an opponent from behind without any possibility of disputing the ball, using excessive force,’ as noted by MD.

Real Betis appealed the red card though, asserting that there was a ‘manifest error in the referee’s report’, claiming that ‘at no point does Antony stop looking at he ball’, and that he stretches out his leg to make contact with the ball, and had no intention of contacting the player. An appeal that has been upheld by the Compeition Committee, who after assessing the video evidence presented by Betis, believe that the action did not occur as the referee described.

This will not go down well in the Spanish capital. Antony was due to be banned for two games for a straight red card, which would have ruled him out of clashes with Real Madrid and Leganes, the former coming at the Benito Villamarin this Sunday. The United winger will now be available for Manuel Pellegrini, in a decision that will no doubt stoke the fury at Real Madrid with the current refereeing body.

They recently had an appeal turned down for a red card against Jude Bellingham, and have been up in arms at what they believe to be biased treatment against them. Antony has three goals and two assists in six games so far for Betis, who have lost just one of their Liga clashes involving him.