Arsenal in ‘pole position’ as Real Madrid cool interest in for midfield target

Real Madrid will be reminded of the quality of Martin Zubimendi on Wednesday night, as they visit Anoeta in the Copa del Rey semi-final, in what could be his best chance of lifting a trophy before a potential departure. The Basque midfielder is hotly tipped to leave Real Sociedad in the summer, with a €60m release clause that a number of clubs are willing to activate.

It is not the first time that Zubimendi has been linked with an exit, with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Liverpool having all tried to secure his signature in the past. However it is also acknowledged that he was never closer to leaving than he was last summer, having at one point given the green light for a move to Anfield.

This season he has again been linked with a move to Arsenal for a second time in three seasons, as well as Manchester City and Real Madrid. Los Blancos are interested in Zubimendi as a potential option to take over the reins from Toni Kroos in midfield, a year after his exit. However Diario AS say that Real Madrid are aware that Arsenal are in pole position for Zubimendi, and a move to London is ‘advanced’.

They are keen to remain well-positioned for Zubimendi though, and will continue a dialogue with the 25-year-old Euros winner, in case they do plump for a move in the summer. The form of Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos has eased their interest in Zubimendi though, something confirmed by Relevo. They say that a final call on their plans will not be made until May or June time.

Zubimendi has demonstrated just how good he can be season after season in La Liga and in recent years, internationally. He is said to be attracted by a move to the Premier League, but many regard the X-factor to be the future of Xabi Alonso. Should the Bayer Leverkusen manager head to Real Madrid this summer, then the chance to work with his idol could sway Zubimendi’s mind.