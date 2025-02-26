Barcelona were left frustrated after they gave up a two-goal lead in the final six minutes of their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid. Having turned around a two-goal deficit themselves in the first half, the Blaugrana were sucker-punched by Marcos Llorente and Alexander Sorloth late on, for a second time this season.

Midfield star Pedri was widely regarded as the star of the match, having taken control of the game with Barcelona on the ropes in the first half. The 22-year-old explained that they were not intelligent enough in the final moments of the game.

“When we went up 4-2, we had to be more intelligent with the ball, and we weren’t. It happened to us already in La Liga, they came back against us.”

“We have to be smarter with the ball, and without it. We have to longer spells of possession. To approach the game using our head, and to look for the fifth goal, but being smart. And we didn’t do that.”

“Without the ball, we could have pressed better at various points too. If we can’t press, then we need to drop the defensive line a little further back.”

Meanwhile Pau Cubarsi was also left frustrated, and noted that the draw was deserved due to their mistakes.

“We are angry about the last ten minutes the team has played, we have not been at our level. We deserve the draw,” Cubarsi told MD. He was happy about scoring his first goal for the club though.

“[After] the great level we showed to turn around the initial 0-2. We cannot start the match like this. It will be a final at the Metropolitano. I was waiting for it [the goal] and I kissed the badge because Barca is the club of my life, the thing I love most.”

His more experienced partner in central defence, Inigo Martinez, was more along the same lines as Pedri, although his criticism was more aimed at their defending without the ball.

“When you give gifts to these Atletico players, they obviously score goals. We were far superior, I think this match could have ended 6-2, but it ended 4-4 and it will be difficult in the return, at a stadium as difficult as theirs, but if we do things the way we know how we will succeed.”

“When they score against all of us, not just the defence. The players up front too. It was there for us, and we have to have patience and learn from this.”

Frenkie de Jong: “It’s very annoying to draw the game when you are 4-2 up 10 minutes before the end of the game.” — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 25, 2025

“In football it’s all about getting it right. We made two mistakes at the end and two at the start. Everything looked good, but it was clear that this team has to be focused throughout the match. They smelled blood at the end, they did the same thing to us in La Liga. Now it’s time to rest and keep winning in the league.”

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was frustrated after the game too, although his main irritation was the lack of pressure on the ball in Atletico’s final goal, feeling Samuel Lino was played in too easily for the equaliser in stoppage time.