Xavi Hernandez open to Manchester United move upon return to management

Manchester United have had a very difficult season so far, and after already sacking one manager, it cannot be ruled out that a second one goes too – that being current head coach Ruben Amorim.

Amorim took over at Man United back in November following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, but he has struggled to stamp his authority at Old Trafford. As such, there could even be chances for him to leave his position, either willingly or by force through the form of another sacking. If that happens, someone that would be waiting in the wings is Xavi Hernandez.

Xavi has been enjoying a sabbatical during the 2024-25 season, following his own sacking at Barcelona last summer, which paved the way for Hansi Flick’s arrival. He will not return before the summer, and because of this stance, he has knocked back various job offers – and one of these was Man United, as per Relevo.

Prior to Amorin’s appointment, former Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy had been the interim head coach at Man United, and had he stayed in this position for the remainder of the season, Xavi was prepared to signal his intent to take the job on a permanent basis from the summer. However, that possibility has ended now.

Amid reports of Juventus having sounded him out, Xavi is also said to have turned down the chance of manage clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia, and he remains firm on his decision to remain without a club until the start of next season at the very least.

It will be very interesting to see where Xavi ends up next season. He has a fairly successful two-and-a-half-years in charge of Barcelona, and after that experience, he will be hoping to have another opportunity to showcase his managerial skills.