WATCH: Barcelona draw level against Atletico Madrid with two goals in two minutes

Atletico Madrid raced into a two-goal lead in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie against Barcelona, but incredibly, it is now 2-2 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Atleti were well on course for successive wins in the Catalan capital after two early goals. The first came after 46 seconds courtesy of Julian Alvarez, and just a few minutes later, the second arrived for Los Colchoneros as Antoine Griezmann netted against his former club. However, they have since been pegged back.

Barcelona reduced the arrears to 2-1 on 20 minutes as Pedri finished from a fine Jules Kounde cutback, following a very well-worked goal from Hansi Flick’s side.

And incredibly, Barcelona were back level a minute later as Pau Cubarsi scored his first goal for the club with a header from Raphinha’s corner.

It has been a mesmerising start to the match at the Estadi Olimpic, and it is now Barcelona that are in the ascendency after these two quick-fire goals.

