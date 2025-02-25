WATCH: Barcelona draw level against Atletico Madrid with two goals in two minutes

Atletico Madrid raced into a two-goal lead in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie against Barcelona, but incredibly, it is now 2-2 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Atleti were well on course for successive wins in the Catalan capital after two early goals. The first came after 46 seconds courtesy of Julian Alvarez, and just a few minutes later, the second arrived for Los Colchoneros as Antoine Griezmann netted against his former club. However, they have since been pegged back.

Barcelona reduced the arrears to 2-1 on 20 minutes as Pedri finished from a fine Jules Kounde cutback, following a very well-worked goal from Hansi Flick’s side.

Pedri again and again!! Easily the best footballer in the world in adverse conditions pic.twitter.com/1b9Bn8R2ey — K (@StopThatXavii) February 25, 2025

And incredibly, Barcelona were back level a minute later as Pau Cubarsi scored his first goal for the club with a header from Raphinha’s corner.

Barcelona are level! What a game! 😲 Pau Cubarsí with a header from a corner to make it 2-2 after twenty minutes of play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/peQqXG7upW — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 25, 2025

DON PAU CUBARSI. pic.twitter.com/pCVatxUEcB — Som I Serem FCB (@Somhiseremfcb) February 25, 2025

PEDRI MAKES IT 1-2 AND THEN CUBARSI SCORES HIS FIRST-EVER BARCA GOAL MINUTES LATER TO MAKE IT 2-2! THIS GAME IS RIDICULOUS 😳 pic.twitter.com/QgmHLUKRy0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 25, 2025

It has been a mesmerising start to the match at the Estadi Olimpic, and it is now Barcelona that are in the ascendency after these two quick-fire goals.