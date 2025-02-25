Atletico Madrid Barcelona

WATCH: Alexander Sorloth strikes in stoppage time again as Atletico Madrid draw level against Barcelona

The first of the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid has been a classic, and there is now an 8th goal at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys as the visitors have come back from 4-2 down to bring the contest level at 4-4.

Atleti had been well on course for successive wins in the Catalan capital after two early goals. The first came after 46 seconds courtesy of Julian Alvarez, and just a few minutes later, the second arrived for Los Colchoneros as Antoine Griezmann netted against his former club. However, they were pegged back.

Barcelona reduced the arrears to 2-1 on 20 minutes as Pedri finished from a fine Jules Kounde cutback, following a very well-worked goal from Hansi Flick’s side. And remarkably, they were back level a minute later as Pau Cubarsi scored his first goal for the club with a header from Raphinha’s corner. And the hosts would complete a sensational first half comeback by making it 3-2 in the 41st minute, with the goal coming from Inigo Martinez.

Robert Lewandowski made it 4-2 late in the second half after excellent play from Lamine Yamal, but there was still time for Atleti to strike twice. First, Marcos Llorente powered home from the edge of the box, and now Alexander Sorloth has scored in stoppage time, as he did in the La Liga meeting in December.

Sorloth’s goal ends a crazy game in Catalonia. Atleti will certainly be the happier of the two teams with the 4-4 scoreline ahead of the second leg at the Metropolitano in five weeks’ time.

Posted by

Tags Alexander Sorloth Atletico Madrid Barcelona Copa del Rey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News