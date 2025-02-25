WATCH: Marcos Llorente cuts Barcelona lead down to one as Atletico Madrid respond

The first of the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid saw five goals, and there has now been a seventh at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys as

Atleti had been well on course for successive wins in the Catalan capital after two early goals. The first came after 46 seconds courtesy of Julian Alvarez, and just a few minutes later, the second arrived for Los Colchoneros as Antoine Griezmann netted against his former club. However, they were pegged back.

Barcelona reduced the arrears to 2-1 on 20 minutes as Pedri finished from a fine Jules Kounde cutback, following a very well-worked goal from Hansi Flick’s side. And remarkably, they were back level a minute later as Pau Cubarsi scored his first goal for the club with a header from Raphinha’s corner. And the hosts would complete a sensational first half comeback by making it 3-2 in the 41st minute, with the goal coming from Inigo Martinez.

Robert Lewandowski made it 4-2 late in the second half after excellent play from Lamine Yamal, but there has still been time for another goal as Atleti have got their third courtesy of Marcos Llorente.

It is a lovely strike from Llorente, and it is a big goal for Atleti too as they are right back in this tie.