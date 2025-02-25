Atletico Madrid Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona complete first half comeback against Atletico Madrid as Inigo Martinez score

Atletico Madrid raced into a two-goal lead in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie against Barcelona, but incredibly, they’re now 3-2 behind at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Atleti had been well on course for successive wins in the Catalan capital after two early goals. The first came after 46 seconds courtesy of Julian Alvarez, and just a few minutes later, the second arrived for Los Colchoneros as Antoine Griezmann netted against his former club. However, they were pegged back.

Barcelona reduced the arrears to 2-1 on 20 minutes as Pedri finished from a fine Jules Kounde cutback, following a very well-worked goal from Hansi Flick’s side. And remarkably, they were back level a minute later as Pau Cubarsi scored his first goal for the club with a header from Raphinha’s corner.

Now, Barcelona have completed a sensational first half comeback from making it 3-2 in the 41st minute, with the goal coming from Inigo Martinez.

It is terrible marking from Atleti as Martinez is allowed a free header at the back post, and now it is Barcelona’s turn to be in dreamland.

