WATCH: Atletico Madrid lead inside 60 seconds against Barcelona as Julian Alvarez scores

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are facing off in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie, and inside the opening minute, there has been a goal – and it has gone the way of the visiting side.

Atleti have already won at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys this season, stealing a memorable 2-1 victory back in December after Alexander Sorloth scored in the final minute. They are on course for another win here after scoring inside the first 60 seconds , with the goal coming courtesy of Julian Alvarez.

Julián Alvarez after 46 seconds 🤯 The Argentinian wastes no time in opening the scoring in this Semi-Final matchup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SPolBW2HUY — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 25, 2025

It’s a well-worked set-piece routine from Atleti, as Antoine Griezmann’s cross is flicked into the path of Alvarez by on-loan Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, and the Argentine striker makes no mistake to continue his encouraging first season in the Rojiblanco colours.

Atletico Madrid could not have asked for a better start, but for Barcelona, it has been dreadful. They are usually fast starters themselves, but on this occasion, they have fallen behind.