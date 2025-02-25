WATCH: Atletico Madrid lead inside 60 seconds against Barcelona as Julian Alvarez scores

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are facing off in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie, and inside the opening minute, there has been a goal – and it has gone the way of the visiting side.
Atleti have already won at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys this season, stealing a memorable 2-1 victory back in December after Alexander Sorloth scored in the final minute. They are on course for another win here after scoring inside the first 60 seconds , with the goal coming courtesy of Julian Alvarez.
It’s a well-worked set-piece routine from Atleti, as Antoine Griezmann’s cross is flicked into the path of Alvarez by on-loan Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, and the Argentine striker makes no mistake to continue his encouraging first season in the Rojiblanco colours.
Atletico Madrid could not have asked for a better start, but for Barcelona, it has been dreadful. They are usually fast starters themselves, but on this occasion, they have fallen behind.