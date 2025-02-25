Atletico Madrid Barcelona

WATCH: Atletico Madrid go 2-0 after six minutes against Barcelona as Antoine Griezmann fires home

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are facing off in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie, and inside the six minutes, the visitors have scored twice in an incredible opening to proceedings at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Atleti have already won in Barcelona this season, stealing a memorable 2-1 victory back in December after Alexander Sorloth scored in the final minute. They are well on course for another win here after these two early goals. The first came after 46 seconds courtesy of Julian Alvarez, and just a few minutes later, the second arrived for Los Colchoneros as Antoine Griezmann netted against his former club.

It is excellent work from Alvarez to win the ball back before bending a beautiful pass into his strike partner, and Griezmann makes no mistake. It has been a remarkable start to the match for Atletico Madrid, although they must stay resilient to stop the inevitable response from Barcelona.

Posted by

Tags Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid Barcelona Copa del Rey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News