WATCH: Atletico Madrid go 2-0 after six minutes against Barcelona as Antoine Griezmann fires home

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are facing off in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie, and inside the six minutes, the visitors have scored twice in an incredible opening to proceedings at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Atleti have already won in Barcelona this season, stealing a memorable 2-1 victory back in December after Alexander Sorloth scored in the final minute. They are well on course for another win here after these two early goals. The first came after 46 seconds courtesy of Julian Alvarez, and just a few minutes later, the second arrived for Los Colchoneros as Antoine Griezmann netted against his former club.

2-0 to Atleti after five minutes 😱 It's a disastrous start for Barcelona as Antoine Griezmann doubles his side's lead 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/RCqw0AXKBo — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 25, 2025

Julián Álvarez’s interception that led to his assist for Griezmann’s goal! 😍😍😍pic.twitter.com/9e27zlIMZw — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 25, 2025

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN MAKES IT 2-0 ATLETI INSIDE SIX MINUTES AGAINST BARCELONA 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1aI3sMvXAq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 25, 2025

It is excellent work from Alvarez to win the ball back before bending a beautiful pass into his strike partner, and Griezmann makes no mistake. It has been a remarkable start to the match for Atletico Madrid, although they must stay resilient to stop the inevitable response from Barcelona.