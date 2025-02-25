Valencia forward Rafa Mir has only recently returned to regular action with Los Che, after facing disciplinary proceedings for breaking team rules earlier in the season. The on-loan Sevilla man is still facing an alleged charge of sexual assault though.

Mir, 27, was detained on the first of September by the police and later released by the authorities, as they investigated a report of sexual assault from two alleged victims aged 21 and 25. Mir has vehemently denied any such allegations.

He was then expelled from the squad and training individually for several weeks, before being brought back into the squad dynamic after apologising to the rest of the players and staff. Mir was punished for breaking team curfew rules beyond anything else though, after he and a friend arrived back in the early hours of the morning following a home defeat with two women.

The court case is still in the investigation phase, as statements are taken and evidence is gathered. It is noted that the two police officers that arrived have described why they did not initially elevate the case a sexual assault complaint, initially coming to the scene and calming the situation before leaving again. The next day a complaint was made to the police by one of the alleged victims.

“We took it as a minor matter. If sexual assault had been detected, we would have followed protocols,” quote Marca.

However fresh testimony from two security guards at gated community has backed up the alleged victims. Both guards told a judge that they clearly heard the phrase ‘what do you mean nothing happened? He put fingers in me.’ The victims noted in their initial statement to the police that the officers ‘did not show much interest’ in what had happened.