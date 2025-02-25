Spain fear they have lost out on breakout star in Serie A

Spain look to have another golden generation coming through, although few predict it to be at the level of their previous run of success between 2008 and 2012. However led by Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Pedri and Nico Williams, a wave of fresh talent helped La Roja to the Euro 2024 title, and a priori, they will be one of the favourites for the 2026 World Cup.

One area where they have less depth though is the forward position. Captain Alvaro Morata, Joselu Mato and Ayoze Perez formed the trio of options through the middle for Spain manager Luis de la Fuente last summer in Germany, but all three are in their thirties. Both Joselu and Morata were competing at the highest level of Spanish football last season, but now find themselves in Qatar and Turkiye respectively, although Aymeric Laporte has shown that is not necessarily a decisive factor.

Porto forward Samu Omorodion has been tipped to be Morata’s eventual replacement, but another alternative that might have been in Luis de la Fuente’s mind is Assane Diao. Coming through as a winger at Real Betis, Diao has shown promise, but since moving to Serie A in January, has been in scintillating form.

The 19-year-old has been employed as central forward by Cesc Fabregas at Como, and forming a lethal partnership with Nico Paz, already has five goals in his opening eight games in Italy. Most recently, he has scored against Napoli, Fiorentina and Juventus in succession too.

Cadena SER report that the Spanish Federation fear they will never see him wear La Roja though, believing that Senegal have stolen a march on them when it comes to his international allegiances. According to reports in Italy, Diao has already met with Senegal manager Pape Thiaw in Italy, and committed to representing the country of his birth. Diao was born in Senegal and moved to Badajoz in Spain at the age of three. Diao has represented Spain at under-18, under-19 and under-21 level, but it looks as if he will not make a senior appearance.

RFEF President Rafael Louzan is reportedly keen to be more on top of talents coming through with multiple nationalities, and the next potential battle on the way is Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic, who is on loan at Las Palmas, and has Serbian parentage.