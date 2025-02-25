At times it can feel as if football is living for the transfer window these days, but there is a desire to give managers one less headache at the top level of European football. Serie A and the Premier League are looking to reduce the length of the transfer window.

After the General Assembly in Serie A , President of the league Ezio Simonelli has confirmed that the Italian league are seeking to reduce the length of the transfer window and ensure that it ends before the beginning of the league season.

“An issue that unites us with some leagues is that linked to the closing date of the transfer market. Italy and England would like to close it before the start of the championship, but there needs to be unanimity,” Cadena SER quote. However he noted that in theory Spanish football and La Liga were not in favour of doing so.

“On the other hand, Spain is interested in keeping it open until the 31st of August, like France and Germany,” Simonelli explained. “We should adapt to be aligned with the rest of the major European leagues.”

Clearly, if Serie A or the Premier League were to close their windows earlier, it would put them at a disadvantage compared to the rest of their competition. Arguably, it would make for a much more just competition. Equally, in countries such as Brazil, Turkiye or Saudi Arabia, they are not likely to align their transfer windows, and particularly in La Liga, where many clubs have release clauses in the contracts of their players, it increases the risk of their players being picked off. In previous years this was less of a threat for La Liga, but with the financial inequality growing in football, it is more and more often a danger to be guarded against.