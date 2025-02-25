Real Madrid teammates not convinced of Vinicius Junior continuity amid Saudi Arabia interest

Vinicius Junior has constantly been linked with Saudi Arabia in recent months, and that has led to doubts surrounding his future as a Real Madrid player. A big-money move is being planned for the summer, and if the 24-year-old has not signed a new contract before the end of the season, a strong pursuit will be made.

Vinicius is full aware of the interest that has come his way, having been present at least once during talks between Saudi Arabia and his representatives. The money on offer has tempted him, although for now, he does remain committed to Real Madrid – although that could change.

It’s not only Vinicius that knows about the interest, as his teammates are also aware. As per Relevo, he has dealt openly with the subject whilst in the dressing room, and until now, he has approached it without much seriousness.

Vinicius tends to joke about the topic with his teammates, and he has not let it affect his performances. However, the report claims that some of the Real Madrid squad are concerned about the possibility of the Brazilian superstar leaving the club, as they feel that they money on offer could tempt him to depart from the Santiago Bernabeu during the summer transfer window.

For the moment, the matter is quiet, as Vinicius and his representatives are not entering any further discussions with Saudi Arabia. The idea is for him to enter into contract talks with Real Madrid in the coming months, with club bosses desperate to ensure that he at least stays beyond 2027, which is when his current deal expires.

It would be a big surprise if Vinicius left, but given the chatter behind the scenes, it is clear that there is some substance to these reports. Nevertheless, Real Madrid will focus on agreeing new terms soon.