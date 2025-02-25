Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo is the forgotten man of the Santiago Bernabeu, and has barely been mentioned in recent months save for his absence in the Copa del Rey against Deportiva Minera. However he is not predicted to exit his ostracism before the end of the season.

Los Blancos have suffered their worst injury crisis at centre-back in recent memory, with David Alaba making his first start after a serious knee injury last weekend, Eder Militao being ruled out with a second cruciate ligament injury in successive seasons, and even Antonio Rudiger missing game time more recently. In spite of those woes, Vallejo has not just missed out on action, he has barely been considered for it.

Vallejo was for stretches the only fit central defender for Real Madrid, with Raul Asencio filling in from the Castilla team, and Aurelien Tchouameni moved back from midfield. However Relevo say that he may already have played his last game for Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly made the decision not to play Vallejo again, one which has the backing of the club and the dressing room.

The Italian manager believes it is better to give any minutes that Vallejo could have to the young talents coming out of Castilla instead, with Asencio first in line, and Jacobo Ramon coming after him. They also believe that there is no possibility of Vallejo being in the necessary shape and form he needs to compete at the top level off the back of just training sessions. After he missed their Copa del Rey clash with Minera, through muscle discomfort, this confirmed Ancelotti’s theory that he could not be used.

Vallejo has featured for just ten minutes all season, coming off the bench against Alaves in September, when Los Blancos conceded twice in the final stages in a 3-2 win. Vallejo, who has had loan spells at Real Zaragoza, Granada, Wolves and Eintracht Frankfurt during what will be a decade at Real Madrid this summer, has featured just 32 times in total for the club.