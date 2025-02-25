Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti refuses to discuss Luka Modric future

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he will not get involved with the future of Luka Modric, who is out of contract next season. The Croatian midfielder made it evident in emphatic fashion against Girona that he is still good enough to compete at the top level.

Modric is out of contract at the end of the season, and as has been the case for the majority of the last decade, the veteran will discuss his future with the club at the end of the season. Los Blancos only offer players over thirty years of age a one-year extension by policy. It is believed that the 39-year-old, who this season became the oldest Real Madrid player and the oldest Real Madrid scorer, is believed to be keen to continue.

“I’m not going into this issue. It’s an issue between the club and the players,” Ancelotti explained. “It was with Nacho, with Kroos, with Modric himself. A legend has the right to do what he wants. This is the club’s idea. They will make the best decision for everyone.”

At the other end of the scale is Raul Asencio, who is making his first inroads into the senior side at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti moved to clarify comments previously that Asencio was not as technically gifted as his peers.

“If I said that Asencio had a technical weakness, I was wrong. He is young and we work with him like with all the young people in the academy. The youngster learns a lot. We have not worked on the technical side with him, we have worked on the tactical.”

“Sometimes aggressiveness is not the most wise course of action, more so in the box. You could give away a penalty. But we have worked on this. He is doing very well. Raul has been a surprise for everyone, really. For me too.”

Asencio has been in fine form of late, shining against Manchester City in the Champions League play-off. However there are reports that with the recovery of David Alaba, he could again be set for the bench. Ancelotti also responded to criticism of the lack of opportunities he gives to young players.