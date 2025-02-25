Real Madrid will be without a significant chunk of their starting line-up against Real Sociedad for the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at Anoeta. Headlining that list is none other than star forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to Diario AS, Mbappe is a doubt for Los Blancos after a minor operation to extract a molar caused him to miss training on Tuesday ahead of the clash. If he does not return to the line-up, Carlo Ancelotti will not be short of options, with Endrick Felipe, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler all contenders to play alongside Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

At the other end of the pitch, star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a confirmed absence for Los Blancos. Courtois, who has suffered from various injury issues in recent seasons, will be left in Madrid for the trip, with Andriy Lunin continuing as their Copa del Rey goalkeeper.

Meanwhile Fede Valverde has also been ruled out for Real Madrid, after the decision was taken to rest the Uruguayan. Valverde has been performing at right-back, and well, but played last week against Manchester City with discomfort and pain-killing injections, although that was not noticeable. Lucas Vazquez played instead against Girona this past weekend, and is expected to continue there against La Real.

In midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to accompany Dani Ceballos, with Jude Bellingham also back in the line-up. The English star is not suspended for the Copa del Rey clash, as he serves bans in both La Liga and the Champions League.

The Txuri-Urdin have a number of their own issues for their home semi-final at Anoeta. Central defender Nayef Aguerd went down injured during their win over Leganes, and will be absent, joining Luka Sucic on the sidelines. Arsen Zakharyan is also a doubt after coming off injured too, but Sheraldo Becker, Hamari Traore and Igor Zubeldia could return.