Karim Benzema snubs former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT conversation

Earlier this month, Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo declared himself as the greatest footballer to ever play the game, ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona. Those comments sparked plenty of debate online, and they have now been addressed by one of the Portuguese’s former teammates.

Earlier this week, TNT Sports BR (via Marca) asked Benzema about the comments made by Ronaldo, and perhaps surprisingly, the French icon does not agree that his former Real Madrid club mate is the best footballer in history.

“Everyone says what they want. If he thinks he’s the best ever… For me, for example, it’s Ronaldo, the one from Brazil. I don’t like to make comparisons between players, I think each one has his story and he has his, he’s very good.”

Benzema also spoke on another of his former Real Madrid teammates, that being Vinicius Junior. Unlike Casemiro with his recent remarks, the 37-year-old had nothing but special words for the Brazilian superstar, whom he hopes will land the Ballon d’Or in the coming years after controversially missing out in 2024.

“I think these things about the Ballon d’Or are over, that’s it. For me, for everyone, he is the best. He is Real Madrid’s most decisive player, and he always makes the difference. I am very happy and proud of his work. I’ve already told him. Hopefully one day he can win that Ballon d’Or but it’s more important that he continues like this at Real Madrid, doing the things he does.”

Benzema and Vinicius were a prolific partnership during their years together at Real Madrid, and it appears that they have remained a very good relationship after the former’s departure to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023. It could be interesting to see whether this plays a part in the Brazilian possibly making the move to the Middle East.