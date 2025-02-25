Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded with strong words for La Liga President Javier Tebas, after he declared Los Blancos a ‘crybaby’ club, after a consistent series of complaints about officiating in recent weeks. The most egregious case was a letter to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claiming that the system was deliberately setup to disadvantage Real Madrid.

La Liga, under Tebas’ instruction, have submitted a formal complaint about Real Madrid’s letter, and a disciplinary process due to be opened, with potential sanctions for the club. Tebas added to his crybaby comments on Monday, noting that he was a ‘Madridista in hibernation’, as he feels embarrassed by the club’s actions.

Ancelotti was asked about both of these criticisms, and gave Tebas little thrift.

“Tebas talks too much about Real Madrid. Since I’ve been here… There’s a lack of respect for many Real Madrid fans by talking like that. There are more important issues in Spanish football [such as officiating] and he had to focus more on solving the problems of Spanish football.”

"I don't know what kind of embarrassment he has, but I would say that all Madridistas are proud of being fans of this club."

The Italian, who has been in the game since he was a teenager, has not experienced anything similar to the disagreements between Real Madrid and Tebas.

“I don’t remember anything like it. To be honest, I’m a bit conflicted. At Milan, the president of the League was Galliani and I can’t touch on that. Galliani, was always right, and has always been right. For me, Galliani is the best director in the world.”

On the topic of problems in Spanish football, Ancelotti avoided wading into the ‘Negreira case’, with the investigation now ongoing for two years.

“I can’t answer this. I see that there is a procedure and people are waiting for the resolution. Football has been patient and we have to continue being patient. In the end there will be a judicial resolution.”

Ancelotti has considerably less patience for the schedule at the top level of football, something he has regularly been critical of.

“Taking into account the absurd schedule we have, we are doing very well. All the teams that fight, that battle, are doing very well. In my day, a season was 30 games. Incredible. In 50 days, we are playing an entire half of the season, 17 games. I am getting tired, it is tiring and I am sure that you are getting tired. From what I hear and see, we need rest, you need rest too.”