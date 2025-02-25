Barcelona

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick tells Deco La Masia product is not in plans for next season

While Barcelona have had a relatively settled line-up over the course of the season under Hansi Flick, one position that has generated plenty of debate is the goalkeeping spot. After Marc-Andre ter Stegen was ruled out for most of the season, Polish veteran Wojciech Szczesny was brought out of retirement.

Szczesny, 34, signed with Barcelona on a deal until the end of the season in early October, but back-up goalkeeper Inaki Pena kept his place for the following three months. He also put in strong performances against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in big games.

Come the new year though, Szczesny found his way into the line-up, and despite a series of high-profile mistakes, by the end of January, the former Polish international had secured the number one spot in all competitions. According to Sport, Flick has also told Sporting Director Deco that Szczesny and ter Stegen are the two goalkeepers that he wants at the club next season.

It is noted that recent months have put some strain on Flick’s relationship with Pena, who was not convinced by the German’s backing of him publicly in the press. Flick will also have a decision to make this season on the position again, with ter Stegen reportedly on course to recover in April. He is not currently registered for the Champions League, but can be as he is returning from a long-term injury. He would have to be re-registered instead of Szczesny though, making Flick’s intentions clear.

If Barcelona were to persuade Szczesny to remain at the club next season, prolonging his retirement for a second time, it would likely spell the end of Pena’s time at the club. The La Masia product has been at Barcelona since he was a teenager, but his contract is up in 2026, and contract talks have been postponed since Szczesny usurped him as number one.

Tags Barcelona Inaki Pena Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Wojciech Szczesny

