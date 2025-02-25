Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti did as many Madridistas had been asking in their second leg against Manchester City, and kept Raul Asencio in the starting line-up. The 22-year-old has impressed where given the chance this season, and stood out in the Champions League play-off, as he has in much of 2025.

However his days in the starting XI could be numbered. Against Pep Guardiola’s side, Antonio Rudiger returned to the line-up alongside Asencio, with Aurelien Tchouameni returning to his more natural position in midfield. Yet with David Alaba now returning ot the scene, Asencio’s place is once again under threat.

Alaba started for the first time in 434 days against Girona this past weekend, nearly a month after first returning to the field of play again. The Austrian defender had been out for thirteen months in total, but the 73 minutes he enjoyed against Girona ‘confirmed the good sensations’ about Alaba’s return to action, as per Relevo. Now with Alaba once again an option on the table, the same outlet say that Ancelotti intends to have Alaba alongside Rudiger when it comes to the decisive fixtures for the final stages of the season.

“After a very long injury, I think he played a good game, he played 60 minutes very well. Comfortable, well positioned, calm, with the ball, without the ball. Obviously, he can play as a starter in the Champions League match, because little by little he is looking for his best level,” explained Ancelotti after the Girona clash.

“We must not forget that Alaba was already ready a month ago and then he had this adductor injury that has not allowed him to play, but he only needs minutes and nothing more. A risk for him could be playing every three days, but I think he can handle one game a week very well, without problems.”

Ancelotti has been criticised heavily in recent months for what some see as his ignoring of the meritocracy with regard to Asencio, and other young talents like Endrick Felipe and Arda Guler. The Italian manager tends to maintain faith in more senior options as it is, but after the City clash, many thought Asencio might have earned a prolonged run in the side.