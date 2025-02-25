Real Betis appeal Antony red card as Manchester United loanee eyes Real Madrid showdown

Real Betis have been in good form over the last couple of weeks, and a fair portion of their success during this period has been credited to Antony, who signed on loan from Manchester United in the winter transfer window.

Since signing, the Brazilian winger has been in sensational form, registering three goals and two assists in six appearances across all competition. The latest of these goal contributions came during the 2-1 victory at Getafe on Sunday evening, although his time at the Coliseum ended on a sour note as he was shown a straight red card by referee Javier Alberola Rojas for a lunge on Juan Iglesias in the dying stages of proceedings.

Replays showed that Antony made very little contact with Iglesias, and because of this, Betis felt aggrieved at the decision, especially as it means they will be without one of their star players for this weekend’s showdown against Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin.

Betis have made their move to ensure that Antony can play against the defending champions, with the player himself confirming to the media on Tuesday that an appeal has been sent to the Spanish Football Federation, as per MD.

“I’m always looking forward to playing. I still don’t know if I will be able to do it on Saturday, we are going to try to appeal. The play is a bit difficult. It’s going to be appealed and I’m ready to play against Real Madrid.”

The match against Real Madrid is an important one for Betis, whose three wins in their last four matches have seen them move into seventh place in the La Liga standings, which is likely to be enough for a European place at the end of the season. Manuel Pellegrini’s side must continue picking up victories, even against the league’s best.