Barcelona will not sign Robert Lewandowski replacement this summer

Barcelona are in the planning stages for the upcoming season currently, and one of the primary questions to answer is how their forward line will look. Veteran forward Robert Lewandowski looks set to continue at the club next year, despite turning 37, and it looks as if he will remain first choice.

The Blaugrana must make a decision on when to replace Lewandowski and who with, and had been evaluating options to replace him this summer. Two the names most often mentioned were Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak. Although there have been doubts about their ability to commit to such an operation financially, it seems they will not even try to do so. As per Sport, neither of the Swedish forwards will be targeted this summer.

Both Sporting Director Deco and manager Hansi Flick consider that with Lewandowski still scoring goals they have to sufficient firepower for next season combined with their alternatives. They have agreed a new deal with Lewandowski, and that will include a unilateral option to extend his deal until 2027, a decision they will make depending on finances, performance and the team’s progress.

Ferran Torres has also demonstrated that he can score off the bench this season through the middle, while the brief glimpse of Dani Olmo as a false nine was also highly encouraging for Barcelona, as they put Real Betis to the sword 5-1. Instead, Flick and Deco have agreed to address other positions, and the star name that continues to be mentioned is Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, although that likely requires the sale of one of their existing stars.

Lewandowski remains at a high level and is the current Pichichi, but has already shown signs that he struggles to maintain that form over the course of a full season. The Blaugrana are certainly risking next season by relying on a 37-year-old to be their main goal threat next season, as a more noticeable drop-off could yet come into play without warning.