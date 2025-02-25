Barcelona sack B team manager amid dreadful First Federation form

While Barcelona have had a very good season so far, the same cannot be said for Barca Atletic, who have struggled massively in the First Federation. They almost got out of the division a couple of years ago, but now, there is a serious chance that they are relegated to the fourth tier of Spanish football.

However, this possibility is not even contemplated within Barcelona, who have acted to the poor form that the B team has shown over the course of the season. On Tuesday, it was announced via an official statement that head coach Albert Sanchez has been removed from his position, with his replacement being Sergi Mila.

“Sergi Milà will be the new coach of Barça Atlètic until the end of this season. The until now coordinator of 11-a-side football in the Barça Youth Football structure replaces Albert Sánchez, who from now on will rejoin the club’s technical structure.”

Sanchez had been under serious pressure in recent weeks, and that has now told. He may not have left Barcelona completely, but he will struggle to come close to a managerial position at the club again after this season.

There has been a lot of concern about Barca Atletic this season, even outwith Sanchez. The squad is nowhere near as strong as the one that Rafa Marquez had last season, with the likes of Marc Casado, Marc Bernal and Marc Casado having been promoted to the first team last summer, while Mikayil Faye was sold to Ligue 1 side Rennes.

It remains to be seen whether Mila has better fortunes in charge of the B team. His first match in charge will be this weekend against fellow Catalan side Gimnastic de Tarragona, and he will need to hit the ground running as soon as possible if relegation is to be avoided.