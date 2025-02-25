Barcelona get green light from FIFA to complete Vitor Roque deal

Barcelona appear desperate to complete a deal taking Vitor Roque to Palmeiras before the end of the Brazilian transfer window, which expires at the end of February. La Liga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) had rejected the move, saying that it could not take place outside of the Spanish transfer window, but the Blaugrana have seemingly found a way around that.

After agreeing a €25m fee for 80% of Roque’s rights, it was said that Barcelona were looking to resolve the final details on Monday when Palmeiras pulled out of the deal. That was after O Verdao were informed that La Liga would not OK the deal, as he would have to be re-registered as a Barcelona player before he could be sold again, something Barcelona cannot do outside of a transfer window, even if they did agree to rescind his loan deal with Real Betis.

However MD say that after consulting with FIFA, football’s governing body have given them the green light to carry out a ‘technical registration’ in order to sell Roque, without him ever being able to play for them. That would allow them to complete the deal with Palmeiras, provided they reached an agreement with Betis to rescind his loan, whivch they say is the only thing missing.

Roque and Palmeiras have already agreed terms, and Sport say that even if the deal does not get done this week, then it will go through in June, when a transfer window opens for the clubs in the Club World Cup. The Blaugrana have a verbal commitment with Palmeiras on that, and feel assured they will get their €25m, despite their efforts to force through a deal so swiftly.

Previous reports have said that Betis will not stand in Roque’s way, although publicly that has not been Los Verdiblancos stance. While Barcelona may have the green light from FIFA, with La Liga being the ones who adjudicate the salary limits, it remains to be seen their take on the deal.