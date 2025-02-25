Barcelona’s legal department has been working overtime in recent years, but have been given a new brief this week: rescue the deal for Vitor Roque to go to Palmeiras. The Brazilian teenager looked all set to move to O Verdao this week.

However earlier on Monday it was reported that the deal had fallen through. Barcelona had agreed a €25m fee with Palmeiras for 80% of his rights, and Real Betis were also willing to not stand in the way of a deal. Due to a La Liga law though, the deal looks as if it will be possible – upon finding this out, Palmeiras have seemingly pulled out of the deal.

The issue hinges on a La Liga clause which prevents Roque from making a move outwith the transfer windows. In order for Barcelona to continue ahead with the sale, they would have to register Roque again once his loan deal has been terminated in order to sell or loan him, something they are not allowed to do.

However as per MD, Barcelona are looking for a way to revive it. They have appealed to both UEFA and FIFA, consulting as to whether there is a legal route around the La Liga rules. In addition, their legal team, alongside his agent Andre Cury, have also looked into the issue, and believe there is jurisprudence, previous examples of the same thing happening, which would allow them to forge ahead.

Barcelona want to secure Hansi Flick's renewal until 2028. President Laporta aims to finalise it this summer. @DBR8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 24, 2025

Barcelona are desperate to see a deal go through, as it would allow them to recover what they invested on Roque, a player they are no longer considering as an option for their future. Equally, it would free up a good bit of space in terms of their salary limit, helping them to register new contract renewals, like those of Inigo Martinez or Lamine Yamal.