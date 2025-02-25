Athletic Club hoping to poach Osasuna defender this summer

Athletic Club have consistently looked at the talent coming through at Osasuna in recent years, and have now set their sights on another of their starting players. This time it is right-back Jeuss Areso, who spent four years in Bilbao earlier in his career.

Areso, 25, was signed by Athletic back in 2017 from Osasuna, activating his €450k release clause at the time, a deal that caused a serious breakdown in relations between the two clubs, as per Diario AS. It would lead to Alex Berenguer moving to Torino for €5m rather than Athletic for €9m in the end.

With captain and right-back Oscar de Marcos announcing his retirement at the end of the season last week though, Athletic are now looking at Areso again, who has asserted himself as a starter under Vicente Moreno. Osasuna Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez offered Areso a renewal some time ago, but after not receiving a response, have made a fresh offer with considerably improved terms, and one of the highest salaries in the squad.

They are hopeful that Areso will accept that offer, but Athletic are also prepared to offer him a long contract and appealing terms at San Mames though, and Los Rojillo are not in the best negotiating position. His contract is up in 2026, and his release clause is just €12m – Athletic, boosted by income from European football and a potential Champions League spot next year, are willing to do a deal this summer or wait until next.

Athletic currently have Andoni Gorosabel at right-back, as well as veteran Inigo Lekue that can operate there, but Areso would be the youngest option there, and with a chance to compete for starting minutes without de Marcos. Los Leones also moved for Osasuna left-back Adama Boiro last year, who has since made it to the fringes of the first team too.