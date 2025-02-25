La Liga President Javier Tebas has wasted no time in responding to Carlo Ancelotti’s comments about him during his latest press conference. It continues one of the many verbal battles that Tebas has ongoing.

During an interview on Monday, Tebas accused Real Madrid of being a ‘crybaby club‘ in light of their complaints about referees in recent weeks, and even went as far as saying he was embarrassed to be a Real Madrid fan as things were.

Naturally, Ancelotti was asked about this ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final with Real Sociedad, and the Italian told Tebas that he ‘speaks too much’ and should focus on his job, rather than disrespecting millions of Madridistas. Tebas had a response online a little over an hour after Ancelotti’s comments, accusing him of being a stooge for the club.

This was the full message communicated on Tebas’ X/Twitter account.

Carlo, everyone knows that institutions are reflected in what their leaders do and say. And in football, even more so. So, when I said that “Real Madrid has become a crybaby club”, I was obviously referring to the fact that it is its leaders who are constructing this victimist and conspiratorial narrative: “an adulterated competition”, “the bias of all referees is anti-Madrid”, “they are all against Real Madrid”…

Strange, isn’t it? Because that speech, besides being disrespectful to the competition, is also disrespectful to the clubs that beat you on the pitch, either because they were better or simply because they were luckier. That is disrespectful to millions of fans.

Carlo, todo el mundo sabe que las instituciones se reflejan en lo que hacen y dicen sus dirigentes. Y en el fútbol, aún más. Así que, cuando dije que "el Real Madrid se ha convertido en un club llorón", evidentemente me refería a que son sus dirigentes quienes están construyendo… pic.twitter.com/0VwAGBHz2Q — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) February 25, 2025

I have been a Madrid fan since I was a child, and this whole narrative that the management is promoting goes against the values ​​that we have always known.

Carlo, it’s a shame that they’re using you for this, given the experience you have.

Greetings.

PS: Madridismo cards are not bought, they are felt. And they are not handed out or given away as some do… and many remain silent.