Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has done his best to normalise the lack of game time being received by starlet signings Arda Guler and Endrick Felipe. The two youngsters, the great hopes of Turkish and Brazilian future, have barely featured in recent months.

The press conference took place ahead of Los Blancos’ trip to Anoeta to face Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final. Fede Valverde and Thibaut Courtois are set to miss this the clash.

“Mbappe travels. He had a problem with his tooth and couldn’t train. Everyone who travels has a chance to play. So does Endrick,” Ancelotti noted, after Kylian Mbappe missed training due to an operation to remove a tooth. Meanwhile David Alaba started his first game since his serious knee injury on Sunday.

“He played 70 minutes. The knee is perfect. He is recovered. We have to take into account more than the knee, the muscle problems, which happen after returning after 14 months.”

One of the big talking points in the Spanish capital of late has been the lack of minutes for Arda Guler, who has played just 76 minutes in their last seven games.

“Anyone who has doubts can come to my office. I read that there is a Guler Case, but that case has not arrived here. It is a process for him and as for all youngsters. It happened with Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde… He needs time to join the best squad in the world. Everyone understands it and whoever doesn’t understand it, has to do so.”

There has been talk that Guler may consider leaving on loan in the summer, if he is not given more minutes. The 19-year-old was expected to have a bigger role this season after strong end to the campaign last year.

“I’m with them every day. Every day he looks more or less happy and it’s normal. I don’t want to see a player happy when he doesn’t play. I see a player who works, learns and wants to play. This is a small part of the time I spend with him. He spends a lot of time with other people. I don’t know if they have the same idea that I have with him. So that he improves and can play for Real Madrid soon. This is a lack of communication.”

On a similar line of thought, Ancelotti was asked whether Endrick Felipe could also follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, having been starved of minutes himself.

“Due to his characteristics, he is not going to be Rodrygo or Vinicius, he has different characteristics. He is going to be a great forward, I have no doubt. There is no Endrick case, for now.”

"I don't know what kind of embarrassment he has, but I would say that all Madridistas are proud of being fans of this club." Carlo Ancelotti on comments from La Liga President Javier Tebas, a self-proclaimed embarrassed #RealMadrid fan. pic.twitter.com/iRXbjYiwnv — Football España (@footballespana_) February 25, 2025

Endrick too has been linked with a loan exit, and there was interest in him during the January transfer window. Ancelotti has often been criticised for his reluctance to use younger players.

“It’s a problem of seniority. Veterans are like grandparents who sometimes you get tired of them talking every day. There are people who are tired of seeing my face every day. I understand it, but the grandfather, the veteran… I consider myself a child, I have the enthusiasm of a child. Only age condemns me. Experience cannot be had by young people, only time gives it to you. It’s not the only thing. Also knowledge. But after 40 years of football, I think I understand a thing or two.”

Ancelotti in particular has been criticised by Real Madrid fans for his lack of faith in Raul Asencio, who has recently received more opportunities. All the same, there is talk that he will now lose his place again with the return of David Alaba.