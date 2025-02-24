Trent Alexander-Arnold signing spoken of as a ‘certainty’ by Real Madrid

Real Madrid have not wavered in their confidence that they would sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer, and it appears that assurance is slowly converting into fact, at least according to the whispers in the corridors of the Santiago Bernabeu. The Liverpool defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and has so far rebuffed all of their attempts to tie him down to a new deal.

The Reds have been trying to secure a new deal with Alexander-Arnold since October of 2024, more than six months after Real Madrid first made their interest known to Alexander-Arnold. Publicly, they have maintained faith that a new contract is still in play for the England international. Meanwhile it was recently reported that Arne Slot has been in talks with Alexander-Arnold in an effort to persuade him to remain at the club.

However that has not been met with any concern in the Spanish capital. According to Cadena SER, Real Madrid are completely convinced that a deal for Alexander-Arnold is done. The club are speaking about the right-back’s arrival as a ‘certainty’, and if there is no sudden changes, then he will be playing in La Liga next season alongside friend Jude Bellingham. Los Blancos have verbally agreed personal terms with Alexander-Arnold, and he will sign a four-year deal with the club until 2029.

After Dani Carvajal suffered a cruciate ligament injury earlier in the season, Real Madrid felt obligated to make a move for his successor, having already lined up Alexander-Arnold as a potential opportunity. They did reportedly make a bid for the 26-year-old in January too, but Liverpool rejected any notion of letting him go midseason. With Carvajal already 33, it is no surprise they do not want to delay on a long-term replacement, especially given his previous injury record too.