Real Madrid ‘will’ complete two cut-price signings this summer

Real Madrid went into the season with little in the way of squad depth, beyond their forward line after the signings of Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe. However they are already intending to do more business this coming summer.

One of the signings they are predicted to make is that of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who they are convinced will sign on a free from Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer. Los Blancos have missed out on Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who was in the same situation until earlier this month, when he penned a new deal.

According to Cadena SER, two more deals will be completed beyond that of Alexander-Arnold. Real Madrid have buyback options on Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez and Como playmaker Nico Paz this summer, and intend to activate those clause. Both are expected to start preseason in Real Madrid kit, but a decision is yet to be made on whether they will form part of the first-team squad. If they are not, then Los Blancos will look to either sell them on at a profit, or use them as exchange deals.

For both players, Real Madrid have a €9m buyback option valid for this summer, and also retain a 50% sell-on percentage fee. In the case of Paz, he has reportedly been looked at by the likes of Inter and Arsenal for this coming summer. Gutierrez has also been on the shortlist of a number of top clubs since last season, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, after enjoying a fine breakout season with Girona last year.

The potential Paz has shown makes him an intriguing prospect, but he faces plenty of competition for places at the sharp end of the pitch at Real Madrid. Meanwhile Gutierrez could well pursue a starting spot at left-back, with neither Ferland Mendy nor Fran Garcia convincing as long-term options currently.