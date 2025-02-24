Real Madrid have been linked with a series of central defenders in the last few months, as their injury crisis at the back continued to deepen. However there is little certainty on if or how they will act, but they have denied negotiations for several players.

Los Blancos did not move for a central defender in the summer, after losing Nacho Fernandez and missing out on Leny Yoro in the summer. Nor did they act in January, after potentially season-ending injuries for Eder Militao (a second in two years) and Dani Carvajal, with David Alaba only starting his first game back after 13 months out over the weekend.

It seems if they do any business, it will be in the summer. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, who is out of contract in the summer, and earlier in the season those links were shut down. After the story resurfaced this past week though, Marca say Los Blancos have again denied any talks with the Dutchman. They say the stories are purely a fabrication coming from the 33-year-old’s agents. Similar apparently occurred in Germany with Joshua Kimmich’s contract situation, although the Bayern Munich star looks set to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

The emergence of Raul Asencio and the promise of teenage starlet Joan Martinez have changed the perspective of the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos are leaning towards not making any moves at the centre-back position in the summer. The decision will be made after seeing how David Alaba and Eder Militao recover from their injuries.

Recently it has been reported that Castello Lukeba and his agents are angling for a move to Real Madrid this summer, and the Frenchman has a €90m release clause in his contract.