Real Madrid were lauded for signing a generational talent when Arda Guler arrived from Fenerbahce two summers ago, and few have put his ability in doubt since he touched down in the Spanish capital. However things have not gone to plan, this season or the last for the Turkish sensation.

Guler, 19, managed just 442 minutes last season after missing the first six months of action through various injuries, and struggling for opportunities in the second half of the season. Following a strong final stretch though and some magical moments, Guler was expected to have a much larger role this year.

That was Carlo Ancelotti’s intention too, say Diario AS, but somewhere along the line, things have not gone to plan with Guler. The teenager has played just 76 minutes in Real Madrid’s last seven games, coming from a singular start against Leganes in the Copa del Rey. Against Manchester City, Ancelotti was criticised for not putting Guler on from the bench, which followed reports that he could leave in the summer if he does not receive more opportunities. Guler is keen to be a leading figure in Turkiye’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

The Madrid-based paper go on to explain that if Guler does not receive minutes against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, the alarm bells will ring a little louder at Valdebebas. The club stance is that it is ‘much too early’ to consider allowing the starlet to leave in the summer, likely on loan, but Guler is unlikely to accept anything other than a substantial increase in game time in the final three months of the season.

Guler has featured for just 967 minutes this season, and has scored six goals and given three assists, averaging a goal contribution every 121 minutes. Yet Brahim Diaz remains ahead of him in the pecking order, in a front line that is already difficult to get into.