Barcelona are currently in negotiations to ensure that Lamine Yamal is tied to the club for many years to come, but cannot afford any slip-ups in their negotiations with agent Jorge Mendes. Fortunately for them, the teenage superstar seems intent on staying at the club too.

The 17-year-old is still one of the lowest-earning players in the Barcelona squad, having signed his most recent contract as a 16-year-old, being his first professional deal. Now, with his 18th birthday approaching in July, Barcelona are looking to tie him down to his first long-term deal, with under-18s only able to sign a deal for a maximum of three years.

Last spring there was talk that Paris Saint-Germain were willing to offer €200m for Lamine Yamal, and President Joan Laporta confirmed that they had turned down approaches for the Spain international, albeit not the amount. MD report that as negotiations continue, a number of Europe’s elite have called Mendes for updates on his situation.

That includes arch rivals Real Madrid, who have seemingly contacted the Portuguese agent on a number of occasions about Lamine Yamal, the same player who helped down them 4-0 in October at the Santiago Bernabeu. PSG remain interested in recruiting Lamine Yamal too, having already signed Barcelona icons in Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior.

Meanwhile England is the only other place in Europe that could afford such a deal, and Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been keen to remain in the loop with regard to his contract discussions.

Lamine Yamal recently maintained that he was aiming to stay at Barcelona for a long time, and that ‘nobody can doubt’ his Barcelona fandom. In addition, he declared he would never turn out for Real Madrid. Reassuring words for Barcelona, who appear to have hit the jackpot with the precocious La Masia talent.