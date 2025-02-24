It looked as if Barcelona forward Vitor Roque was all set to return to Brazilian football before the end of the month, breaking his loan deal with Real Betis midseason. However Palmeiras have now stopped negotiations with the Blaugrana due to bureaucratic issues.

Roque, 19, arrived a little over a year ago at Barcelona in exchange for €30m, but after a difficult six months at the club, it was decided that he would spend the season on loan at Real Betis. Los Verdiblancos have a €25m purchase clause, and an option to extend his loan next for next season, but it had been reported that they would not stand in the way of a deal.

However La Liga will. That is according to Andre Hernan in Brazil, as carried by Sport, who reports that Palmeiras have withdrawn from negotiations, and given up on making the teenager their marquee signing before the end of the Brazilian transfer window, on Friday this week. Roque had given the green light to the deal, and personal terms had been agreed, with Roque to be made their best-paid player.

Everything indicates that Ferran Torres will start either tomorrow or in the weekend against Real Sociedad. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 24, 2025

The reason being that La Liga say they will not authorise his transfer due to ‘bureaucratic reasons’, to do with breaking his loan deal with Betis. In order for the move to go through, Barcelona would have to register Roque again before he leaves the club, and as they are outside of a transfer window, this is not permitted. Hence Barcelona are unable to follow through on the agreement.

Palmeiras and Barcelona had reached an agreement for €25m in exchange for 80% of Roque’s rights, which allowed them to recoup the money they spent on him in accounting terms. The Blaugrana were keen to get the deal done, as they have already assumed that Roque will not work out as their signing.