Barcelona kicked off this week celebrating the 60th birthday of coach Hansi Flick on Monday, but without Lamine Yamal. The teenager forward was withdrawn before the end of the match against Las Palmas after assisting the opening goal for Dani Olmo in a 2-0 win, but suffered the consequences of the defence’s attempts to stop him.

The 17-year-old reacted furiously after he was not given a foul for a challenge by Alex Munoz in the second half, in disbelief that the referee had overlooked his complaints. Something that he was still frustrated by after the final whistle, as was evident by his Instagram story on Saturday night.

The Spain international posted ‘It’s not a foul!’ alongside emojis of laughing faces and a hand slapping his face, together with a picture of his foot after the game. The end of his sock can be seen bloodied by the challenge.

On Monday, Lamine Yamal was then absent from training as Barcelona prepared to face Atletico Madrid at home in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg. He instead did work in the gym, but is now a doubt for the game. Sport explain that Lamine Yamal is desperate to compete against Atletico, and intends to be on the pitch regardless of the foot injury.

🚨 Diego Simeone is pleased with Clement Lenglet. He trusts him more than he has with any other loanee, and would like to keep him beyond this season. Atlético intends to retain the Frenchman next season, but only under reasonable financial conditions.@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/6kQBpAthTA — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 24, 2025

Nevertheless, the medical staff stopped him from training on Monday as a precaution, and the club have not ruled him out. How his foot progresses over the next 24 hours will determine whether he plays and how much.

Barcelona and Palmeiras are set to finalize Vitor Roque’s transfer today for €25m, with Barça keeping 20% of his rights for a future sale. Betis, where he’s on loan, have agreed to let him go and might get a small cut from a future transfer. Palmeiras want the deal done by… pic.twitter.com/lWRxUusXWN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 24, 2025

Generally Flick has not selected players that are not available for training the day before the game, but given the occasion and the importance Lamine Yamal commands, he could be tempted to include the teenager. Equally, given it appears to be an impact blow, rather than a muscle injury, that will work in his favour, as the risk of aggravation is lower.